Absent since 2017, ahead two sets to zero and 5-0 with Basilashvili, the lost champion and one step away from retiring from tennis puts all the experience in the world and somehow bends the Georgian in the fourth set. Thrilling standing ovation at the Central

Great Britain celebrates on Center Court for the passage of their hero Andy Murray who beat Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-3 in 3 hours and 32 minutes in four sets. Murray played a generous match, pushing with the serve, responding often with the slice and putting on all the experience possible. Murray could have easily won in 3 sets because he arrived, without ever losing the serve, at 5-0 of the third.

On tilt – Here, however, he was packed, he had two match points canceled at 5-3 and suffering a partial of 7 games in a row he was dragged to the quarter of the Georgian. After a brief suspension to close the roof, Murray started the fourth with a break that he defended to the end, closing at the fourth match point. From March to now Murray, number 118 in the world and competing only thanks to the wild card of the organizers, played only at Queen’s two weeks ago beating Benoit Paire in the first round and then yielding to our Matteo Berrettini with a double 6-3.

Next – The Scotsman hadn’t played Wimbledon since 2017 when as a defending champion he went all the way to the quarterfinals losing 6-1 to the fifth to American bomber Sam Querrey. In the second round Murray is expected by the winner of the match between the German Otte and the French Rinderknech. The Scotsman is in a good corridor because in the third round the most dangerous opponent is the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, seeded number 10.

June 28, 2021 (change June 28, 2021 | 23:05) © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...