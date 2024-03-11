Andy Murraywinner of three Grand Slams, assured that he “probably” will not continue playing after the summer, after losing this Wednesday in the Dubai ATP 500.

The Scot, former world number one, lost in an hour and a half to the Frenchman Ugo Humbert (6-2 and 6-4), adding his seventh defeat of the course, for only three victories.

“I probably won't play again after the summer,” he said later.

The Briton, currently number 61 in the ranking, wants to play at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the Olympic Games and could hang up his racket after the Paris event.

What he cries out for

“I hope to have the opportunity to play in other Games,” said Murray, who won singles gold in London and Rio de Janeiro, the only men's tennis player in history to win two consecutive Games.

After a race operation in 2019 to implant a prosthesis, Murray tried to regain his pre-injury level, but he has never managed to get back into the top 30 in the world. His best moment was winning the Antwerp tournament at the end of that year, the last of the trophies he has lifted.

At 36 years old – he will turn 37 in May – Murray has won two Wimbledon (2013 and 2016), a US Open (2012), the two gold medals already mentioned, 14 Masters 1,000, he has spent 41 weeks as number one and won 47 titles.

“I feel like no one is listening to me. I plan to finish my degree this summer. I don't know what else I can say. I've been asked that question for the last 18 months when I still hadn't made the decision,” he began.

“Now that I've done it, no one listens. To be honest, I don't understand why they keep asking me about it,” he declared when asked about the date on which he will finally hang up his racket.