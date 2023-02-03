Interview. The Spanish duo celebrates 20 years of artistic life and they share the formula to remain in force.

Andy & Lucas are no longer ‘kids’, they reached 40 and are also parents. But they assure that the essence of their music remains intact and that is why they are still valid.

“We have changed physically and it shows, because I was thin and now I have little left of that (laughs). In terms of music, I think we have continued to make good music, we are hard workers, very heavy with what we do because we like it and it moves us. and we are privileged to do what we like and live from it on top of that,” he says. Andy Morales via Zoom.

him and his partner Lucas Gonzalez They are in raids because they began a tour of presentations in their country, Spain, to celebrate the 20 years of the duo. “In our country the public loves us and songs like ‘Son de amores’ or ‘Tanto la quiería’ are classics that last over time. As long as we continue to have the same mentality we can continue. A musician, an artist, can be as many years as health allows as long as he does his job well. Hopefully we will have another 20 years”, says Lucas, who joins the zoom from another part of Spain.

“The most important thing is that we have not lost our essence, we can change, be more popmore Flemishmore reggaeton, but we do not lose our essence, we continue to be Andy & Lucas. It is not ridiculous if one day we make reggaeton harder or if we do something that people are not used to, because we care about our music, ”he adds.

With 40 gold and 20 platinum records, Andy & Lucas have just released a special production entitled ’20 years, 20 songs’ to celebrate two decades of artistic career. This work includes reissued versions of her hits, the same ones that have the collaboration of other artists. One of them is ‘Y en tu ventana’, a song that talks about violence against women. “Unfortunately, abuse has always existed. 20 years ago we made that song and to this day women continue to be murdered as if it were something normal. No one has the right to take another person’s life. It is something that I do not understand. For example, I have a daughter and if something happened to her I would die, I wouldn’t know what my reaction would be. Hopefully this will disappear one day, this abuse against women and any type of mistreatment ”, she says, andy father of a couple

“With this album we wanted to release our songs with collaborations from colleagues and we are very happy. But machismo saddens us, because when we released ‘Y en tu ventana’ we were 19 or 20 years old and this scourge still exists in society. I think it’s about having a base of education, of values. God wants people to learn over time and to help all those women who live that ordeal”, adds Lucas, father of a child.

Andy & Lucas will perform for the first time in Peru this February 14 at the festival ‘Love under the stars 2’ at the San Marcos stadium. “I’m excited. I look like a 15 year old boy. I really want to enjoy the land and eat it all”, concludes González between laughs.