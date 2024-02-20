Andy Brehme is dead: farewell to the former Inter and world champion with Germany

Goodbye to Andy Brehme. German football has lost a world champion. He passed away during the night at the age of 63, apparently due to cardiac arrest. Bild reports it.

Brehme was admitted to the emergency room of the clinic on Ziemssenstrasse near his apartment, but any help came too late.

During his playing careerplayed for Saarbrücken, Kaiserslautern (where he later was also coach), the Bayern Monaco, L'Inter – with which he won the record championship: 58 points, when the victory gave 2, together with Lothar Matthaus and with Giovanni Trapattoni on the bench beating the Dutch's Milan and Maradona's Napoli – and Real Zaragoza was among the protagonists of the 1990 World Cup victory with Germany (where they won 1-0 in the final against Maradona's Argentina scoring the penalty decisive in the 85th minute)

Brehme leaves behind his partner Susanne Schaefer and two adult children from his marriage to Pilar.