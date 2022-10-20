Mexico.- The journalist Carlos Loret de Mola assured that the son of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran known as ‘Andy’ wants to be president of Mexico in 2030.

In his column published this Thursday, October 20, Loret de Mola stated that the president’s close circle presumably knows about the AMLO’s “longing” for his son ‘Andy’ to be president in 2030and that is why he has dedicated himself to politics and works in the 4T.

“López Obrador’s son has dedicated himself to politics, works for his father’s government and wants to be President of Mexico in 2030. ‘Claudia first, him later’, is what they repeat as a mantra. The President longs for it, the son wants it, his brothers accept it, his close ones know it and practically everyone who weighs in AMLO’s environment has assumed it, “Loret wrote about AMLO’s second son.

According to the journalist Latinus, López Obrador “has a political will under lock and key” which he does not plan to reveal soon, where he expresses his wish that ‘Andy’ be his “heir-in-law” in the presidency.

He pointed out that Andrés Manuel López Obrador is the one who has the most “political vocation” among the three oldest sons of AMLO, for which he has become a political operator of the 4T, where he has assumed various tasks such as appointing officials, negotiating with businessmen and lobbying issues.

This contradicts the claims of the president, who has insisted that his children have no influence on his government.

As the most recent example of his sayings, Loret de Mola pointed to the appointment of Antonio Martínez Dagnino, a close friend of ‘Andy, as the new head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT).

The columnist considered that Andrés Manuel López Beltrán is “more careful” than José Ramónwho starred in the Gray House scandal and “shamelessly shows off his luxuries on social networks”, questioning his father’s austerity policy.

“Andy, more discreet, has not been exempt from the public eyeand have been detected trips to Europesome of them recent, accompanied by a popular chef and restaurateur who boasts self-confidence in his name,” he said.

However, Loret warned that even for AMLO’s son “the path of politics is paved, so despite the presidential aspirations that ‘Andy’ may have, nothing is guaranteed in this area.