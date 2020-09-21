Borja Jiménez will have a significant loss for the duel this Sunday in Butarque against Leganés. Andújar will not be at the disposal of the Albinegro technician for his expulsion in the last match against him Sporting de Gijón, which ended with a red-and-white victory by 0-1. The center-back, who had started the team’s first two commitments in the return to Second Division, saw two yellow cards in the final stretch of the match (83 ‘and 89’).

With the absence of Andújar, Borja Jiménez could give him the opportunity in the eleven to Carlos David. The Extremaduran was important for much of the past year, forming a central pair with Andújar, until the arrival of Álex Martín. That is if you do not leave the discipline before Sunday then remember that he is one of the footballers who have the doors open to find another destination. And is that one of the FC Cartagena’s objectives is to reinforce the center of the rear with one or two more additions.

The other possibility that Borja Jiménez could use would be delay the position of José Ángel. The midfielder, who at the start of the course was also one of those who did not enter the plans of the sports commission, already played in the preseason in the rear and his performance was optimal.