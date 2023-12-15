Eneko Andueza, candidate of the Basque Socialists for Lehendakari, argued this Friday at an event in Barcelona that if the pro-independence sentiment in Catalonia and the Basque Country is at its lowest it is thanks to the socialists' policies of “agreement and dialogue.” . In an event at the PSC headquarters together with its first secretary, Salvador Illa, Andueza expressed his feeling that Catalonia has accused the Government of inaction by being focused on things that “nobody cares about” and has praised the strategy of the socialists to act responsibly and provide institutions with stability. “This is what the PSC has done with the budgets in Catalonia and the same thing we did with Urkullu,” he noted.

Under the motto United in diversity: a shared proposal for Spain and before a hundred elected officials and PSC cadres, Andueza has affirmed that the two communities are not here to waste time and has pointed out that the Basque Country does not deserve to fall into the path of the independence movement or the processes that Catalonia drew up or in the magical formulas that Bildu proposes. “We know that it leads us to the most absolute failure. Do they want to have the right to decide? The right to decide is the 96 of every hundred euros that we manage in Euskadi,” said Andueza, also general secretary of the PSE and who was confirmed as a candidate for lehendakari in October.

The investiture pact between the PSOE and EH Bildu and the recent agreement for a motion of censure against UPN in the Pamplona mayor's office has flown over the event, although Andueza has confirmed that he will not sign a government agreement with the left abertzale. And he has pointed out three reasons for rejecting that alliance: for an ethical issue in having Bildu, he has said, to complete the journey and condemn terrorism and violence; because it does not share its independence model of the country and because it has a different way of governing. “I have it very clear. I do what I say. Of course we are not going to agree with Bildu,” she insisted. The PNV and the Basque socialists have shared government for the last two legislatures. In the 2020 elections, the PNV added 31 seats and was seven short of the absolute majority. EH Bildu achieved 21; PSE, 10 and Podemos and PP, six each and Vox, one.

The latest survey of Catalan CIS in which he asked about the meaning of the vote, it showed that the PSC would win the Catalan elections and the independence movement would lose its absolute majority. In the Basque Country, only 13% of citizens are in favor of independence, the lowest percentage since 2015, according to data from the Deustobarómetro survey presented this Friday.

Salvador Illa, leader of the PSC, and Eneko Andueza, of the Socialist Party of Euskadi, at an event this Friday at the PSC headquarters in Barcelona. Quique García (EFE)

The two Basque and Catalan socialist leaders have exhibited their complicity and have vindicated themselves just at a time when the PSOE has closed pacts with their respective rivals (PNV and EH Bildu, on the one hand; and ERC and Junts, on the other). The reality is that the socialists only won on 23-J in those two communities and in Navarra and Extremadura. In the first two they achieved their best results since 2008. Under the premise of championing the idea of ​​useful politics, Illa has established parallels between the two territories, pointing out that in Catalonia it has been “entangled for 10 years with debates about whether we should separate or not.” . “We have a drought for which we are not prepared, we are in the queue for renewables and the Pisa Report has been a blow,” said the PSC leader who has once again reiterated a phrase that he angered the president Pere Aragonès: “We are without water, with the risk of being left in the dark and with children having difficulties reading, adding and subtracting.”

After giving a warning regarding “populisms”, Andueza and Illa have shown their commitment to a “plural and diverse” Spain and far from the “apocalyptic” message of the popular ones that “Spain is breaking.” “Nothing is broken here,” the PSC leader stressed. “The only moment in which Spain could break was the 1st October with an irresponsible PP, which boycotted Catalan products and punished the entire citizenry,” stated the Basque socialist candidate, who stressed that the “greatest test “stress” of Spanish democracy was ETA terrorism. “And we come from political action and commitment,” he concluded.

