The new UCAM has already started rolling and is preparing its preseason with its sights set on finding the necessary chemistry for which a team with eight new players does not have time to spare. Less so, if the first official matches are going to be just two victories away from the first title in its history, the Super Cup.

Your template is closed. There will be no new registrations and the only thing left is for the World Cup players, once the participation of their teams has finished, to gradually unite. This is the case of Nemanja Radovic (Montenegro), Thad McFadden (Georgia) and Rodions Kurucs (Latvia).

But they are not the only current UCAM players in the World Cup. The young 22-year-old Georgian point guard Rati Andronikashvili will also play it, who at the moment is and is not a UCAM player at the same time. He has a contract, but does not enter into the immediate plans.

And it is that the panorama is different for Andronikashvili. His locally trained player’s license isn’t as valuable as it was last year when all five of these required slots have gone into a 12-player squad, not 13. And he also loses value in his ability to play third base when Howard Sant-Roos is the one called upon to do so when necessary.

See also A pinch for Bulka and Mo Dauda The player did not want to be transferred to LEB Oro; In the selection of his country, he is averaging about 20 minutes that can be used as a showcase

With two years of contract with simple exit clauses for both parties ahead, UCAM has been working this summer on a loan for the player, who may be of interest in the future due to his athletic conditions and license, but not now.

However, Rati Andronikashvili does not want to be transferred to a LEB Oro team. After a few flashes last season, the young Georgian wanted to position himself as a second baseman, a role for which he is not considered prepared in the entity. Yes, he is open to a transfer to another European team that plays in the first division of his country, but, so far, no option of this cut has crystallized.

When last season came to an end, the Georgian’s desire was to continue in Murcia even as a third baseman. He had adapted very well to the city and its lifestyle. But he later he adopted a more strategic position for the interests of his career.

And it is that the truth is that his airs for being second baseman in the Endesa League despite his little baggage are not bad shots. Andronikashvili has not only been confirmed in the final list of Georgia, it is that in the Caucasian team he has played more than 20 minutes on average in the preparatory friendlies.

Thus, player and agent have decided not to define his destiny yet, and wait for the World Cup to pass, which is presented as the great showcase for Rati Andronikashvili, who barely played 59 minutes spread over eleven Endesa League games and with a Pyrrhic percentage of success in the shot of 24.1%.

Once the World Cup is over, it will be time to decide on the new options that are on the table. If he receives a strong bet from another club, he will be terminated by UCAM. And, if none of them convince, they will continue to wait. It must be remembered that when he joined UCAM, he did it at the end of last November and when he was without a team.

The Larentzakis precedent



This practice is quite common. In fact, UCAM has a good example in the last World Cup in 2019, after which Giannoulis Larentzakis signed for Murcia.

At that time, Larentzakis was finishing a successful three-year period at AEK and was eager to make the leap to the Euroleague, but his options did not prosper during the summer and he wanted to wait and see if the World Cup opened new paths for him. These did not happen and that is why he came to UCAM, but, after an irregular start, he ended up as one of the most important players in Sito’s team and generated the interest of an Olympiacos in which he has been since 2020 and with which he has just signed. being runner-up in the Euroleague and champion of the last two Greek leagues.