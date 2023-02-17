“In the last 30 years the man’s penis has grown in length”, when erect, “by 24%, therefore by about 3 centimetres”. Word of the experts of the Italian Society of Andrology (SIA), who from the European congress comment on a study by Stanford University published in ‘The World Journal of Men’s Health’.

“The increase in the size of the male genitalia could be another indicator of the impact of environmental factors, such as exposure to pollutants, or the increase in unhealthy lifestyles – says Alessandro Palmieri, SIA president and professor of Urology at the Federico II University of Naples – These could in fact alter the functioning of the endocrine system, also modifying the male reproductive system in a structural way. The study, therefore, suggests the importance of investigating and evaluating the repercussions of environmental factors on sexual health and male reproductive system, to which Sia has always devoted much attention both from an educational and scientific point of view”.

The work of researchers at the American Stanford University – reports Sia – is a meta-analysis of previous studies, all focused on the length of the penis. The scientists analyzed data from 75 studies conducted between 1942 and 2021, involving a total of 55,761 men. In each study examined, data relating to the length of the penis in different states were collected: flaccid, elongated and erect. The researchers noted that “the size increased throughout the study period.” With a distinction: “It is the length of the penis when it is erect that has increased”. In fact, if the average length of the penis ‘at rest’ remained substantially unchanged, i.e. just over 8.5 cm, and remained stable also for the elongated organ, i.e. on average 13 cm, fully erect penises would have lengthened, passing from an average of 12 centimeters to one of 15.24 centimeters.

“The study – Palmieri points out – does not give us any indication about the possible repercussions of this lengthening on the health of the male reproductive system and further investigations and insights will be needed. However, beyond the research results, the issue of penis size is still much debated today and a constant source of anxiety and concern for men, even considered disabling.It should however be reiterated – the president of the Italian andrologists points out – that the measurements are completely indicative because every man is different from the other, and the length of the penis is not always important for a satisfying sex life”.