Pablo Lanillos, researcher and professor at the Donders Institute for the Brain, Cognition and Behavior

Today’s robots are unable to recognize their own existence and, therefore, to identify themselves in a mirror. Although it was to be expected, it has been empirically demonstrated by projects such as that of the creative studio Waltz Binaire, which presented a robot equipped with an image recognition system before the quicksilver. Narciss —That was the name of the machine — he caught a glimpse of a toaster, a tree, a sign of stop and a bicycle parked in front of a television. But he never recognized himself …