Some days ago Google released a beta of android 13, the new version of its operating system for smart devices. One of the main changes comes in the application permissions part. It seems that your system will restrict some that it considers ‘abusive’ and that do not come from the Play Store.

This means that the user will not be able to grant permissions to some applications. Yes Android 13 sees something wrong with some software, will no longer let it make changes. This in order to protect user information from third party access. Let us remember that many times you download applications leaves us open to Malware.

This restriction seems directed more towards applications that are obtained outside the Google Play Store. Sometimes users prefer to put programs on their cell phones that are not on this platform. android 13 will require more steps for them to work properly.

Source: Juice Mobile

Users will still be able to grant permissions to these types of apps if they wish. They should only go to the section ‘allow restricted configuration‘. Here they will be able to see the information of each application and give them access to what they consider pertinent and safe.

Google has been in trouble lately for its handling of applications and its Play Store. Many consider that those that are not within this platform are at a clear disadvantage. With the restrictions and the extra steps to use them in android 13it is possible that many desist from installing third-party software.

How to install apps outside the Play Store on Android?

If the restrictions of android 13 don’t stop you and want to know how to install something outside of the Play Store, here we tell you. The truth is that it is quite simple, but you must do it carefully and make sure that they do not come from sites with bad intentions.

All you have to do is go to your phone’s settings, then to the applications and notifications section. Once here you must enter Special access to apps and there you will find the button ‘install unknown apps‘. Here you must choose the browser of Chrome and give you permission to download and install such programs without problems.

Source: Google

Now that you have this knowledge, we only recommend that you download programs from safe sites. We do not want you to have problems later that someone stole your banking information from your Android or something like that.

