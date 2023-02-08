android it is one of the most exploited operating systems in the world. An open and free environment which obviously favors free competition and variety. Any device can use this OS and today we’re talking about TV! If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Android TV 13 available, but not for everyone!

Apparently even if it is true that Android TV 13 Has Arrived is only available for the company’s own ADT-3 development kit. In reality there hasn’t even been an official announcement, Google has simply limited itself to adding specifications on the developer page. However, this is excellent news, several very valid betas of this version have been circulating for months. Below we present the list of What’s new in Android TV 13 preview:

Media and energy Anticipatory Audio Route allows apps to identify the routed device and supported formats before creating an AudioTrack User controls for preferred resolutions and refresh rate on supported HDMI devices Improvements in low power standby energy management

Input control and accessibility The states of the hardware silent mode are shown in the privacy controls of the system Updated the user controls for accessing the Assistant microphone on the remote Global preferences to enable audio descriptions across all apps New Keyboard Layouts API to select different layouts on external keyboards

HDMI and tuner Better handling of HDMI status changes in HDMI connected sources Improved language selection for HDMI sources Version 2.0 of the tuner HAL with performance enhancements, dual receiver support and ISDB-T Multi-Layer support Framework for using Interactive TV as an extension of TIF (Android TV Input Framework)



Of course we will keep you informed about Android TV 13!