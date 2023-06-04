You’re updating your phone’s applications because, for example, you want to try out the new features of WhatsApp, Telegram and for security reasons, but there’s one that you don’t know what it’s for: Android System WebView.

What is Android System WebView?

This application is nothing more than a component of the Android operating system that allows applications to view web content without the need to open a dedicated web browser. Basically, it is a pre-installed internal browser that can be called from any application.

This software is like a “light” version of Chrome, providing rendering engines for web pages, without all the extra features of a full browser; one could think of it as a “window” on the internet, which can be incorporated (at least theoretically) within any application.

How does Android System Webview work technically?

The Android WebView basically works like a browser, but without the user interface that normally accompanies a web browser: on a technical level, it is a component that takes advantage of the rendering engine of the Chrome browser (blink) to view web content.

When an application requests web content to be displayed, it makes a “call” to the WebView, which in turn loads the web data and presents it in a view within the application itself. The app doesn’t have to worry about handling HTML, CSS or JavaScript rendering, as the WebView handles all of that.

For developers, using WebView is relatively simple, as it is a native Android component and its functions can be easily called through the Android API.

What browsers use it?

In reality, no external browser uses (at least in a “strict” way) Android System WebView. This is because a browser like Google Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge already has its own built-in rendering engine. For example, Chrome and Edge use the Blink rendering engine, while Firefox uses Gecko.

Rather, it is more correct to say that applications that are not browsers use WebView to display web content. This includes most applications that display some type of web content, such as social media apps, news apps, and many more.

What applications can do without Android System WebView?

All applications that do not need to view web content can do without Android System WebView; just to give an example, an application that works mostly offline, like a calculator or a game, generally doesn’t need WebView.

Also, some applications may choose to use an external browser rather than WebView to display web content. In these cases, when a user clicks on a link, the application will open the user’s browser of choice to view the web page. This can give the user more control over their browsing experience, but it can also disrupt the smoothness of the experience within the app.

In conclusion, Android System WebView plays a crucial role in the Android ecosystem, allowing applications to display web content quickly and efficiently. Despite its invisible presence to the end user, it’s a component that underpins much of the user’s interactions with the web on Android.

Applications similar to Android system WebView on other operating systems

Like Android System WebView, other operating systems also have built-in tools to allow applications to display web content.

On iOS, for example, there is a component called “WKWebView“. This is the component that applications on iOS and macOS use to display web content within their interfaces. Unlike Android, where applications can choose to open web content in an external browser, on iOS, most applications use WKWebView due to Apple’s restrictions on launching external applications.

Windows has a similar feature called “WebView2“, which is powered by Edge’s (Chromium-based) rendering engine. This allows Windows applications to display web content.

These components are all very similar in how they work: They allow applications to render web content using an internal rendering engine, which provides a smoother user experience than opening a separate web browser.

Interestingly, despite the differences between these operating systems, all have WebView-like components that allow applications to embed web content. This shows how common and important this feature is.

In conclusion

Android System WebView is an essential component of the Android ecosystem, therefore, it allows applications to show web content without the need to open a separate browser.

Despite its often “disguised” presence to the end user, it’s a piece of infrastructure that supports a significant portion of the user’s interactions with the web on Android.

Similarly, similar components exist on other operating systems, highlighting the critical need for tools that enable the integration of web content into applications.

Ultimately, as advances in mobile technology continue to evolve, the need for tools like Android System WebView will likely continue as the web becomes increasingly important to our daily interactions with technology.