Android siege: hundreds of infected applications affect Tecnoandroid users

In the Android world, one of the greatest dangers that one can encounter is undoubtedly that of malwares, these small programs in fact circulate on the web and do not hesitate to hit our smartphones in search of succulent data to steal, which for the hacker right they can really be worth a small fortune.

Running into these malicious software is not so common, the fact remains that downloading executables from the web naked and raw increases the risk of getting one, since, unlike what happens in official stores, periodic checks are not carried out, therefore not you know what you install.

Malwares use apps as camouflage to settle in devices and take control of them, which is why it is always a good idea to pay attention to what you install, since the risk is around the corner.

Malicious app to uninstall immediately

art.photo.editor.best.hot bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep com.am.i.the.best.friends.hh com.appodeal.test com.beauty.mirror.lite com.bedtimehelper.android com.bkkmaster.android com.calculator.game com.card.life com.cartoon.camera.pro.android com.code.identifier.android com.code.recognizer.android com.color.spy.game com.cute.kittens.puzzlegame.android com.cute.love.test.android com.daily.wonderfull.moment com.dailycostmaster.android com.dangerous.writing.note com.data.securite.data com.days.daysmatter365.android com.days.remind.calendar com.detector.noise.tool com.dodge.emoji.game com.dog.bark.picture.puzzle com.drink.water.remind.you com.ezzz.fan.sleep.noise com.fake.call.girlfriend.prank2019 com.fakecaller.android com.fake.caller.plus com.false.location com.fancy.lovetest.android com.fast.code.scanner.nmd com.filemanagerkilopro.android com.filemanagerupro.android com.filemanageryo.android com.filemanagerzeropro.android com.find.difference.detective.little com.find.you.lover.test com.frame.easy.phone com.frank.video.call.lite com.free.code.scanner.nmd com.free.lucky.prediction.test com.funny.lie.truth.detector com.funny.word.game.english com.game.color.hunter com.ice.survival.berg com.idays.dayscounter.android com.important.days.matter com.instanomo.android com.isleep.cycleclock.android com.led.color.light.rolling com.lite.fake.gps.location com.lovetest.plus.android com.love.yourself.women com.lucky.charm.text com.lucky.destiny.teller com.magnifying.glass.tool com.math.braingame.puzzle.riddle com.math.iq.puzzle.riddle.braingame com.math.puzzles.riddle.braingame com.multiple.scanner.plus.nmd com.my.big.days.counter com.my.constellation.love.work com.my.pocker.mobile.mirror com.nanny.tool.data com.nice.mobile.mirror.hd com.nomophotoeditor.android com.non.stop.writing com.phone.lite.frame com.phone.mirror.pro com.pocker.pro.mobile.mirror com.prank.call.fake.ring com.phonecallmaker.android com.pro.test.noise com.puzzle.cute.dog.android com.scan.code.tool com.simple.days.counter com.sleep.comfortable.sounds com.sleep.in.rain com.sleepassistantool.android com.sleeptimer.android com.smart.scanner.master.nmd com.test.find.your.love com.test.fortune.tester com.test.lover.match com.tiny.scanner.tool.nmd com.wmmaster.android com.word.fun.level.english good.lucky.is.coming.hh mobi.clock.androidmy.lucky.goddness.today.test newest.android.fake.location.changer nmd.andriod.better.calculator.plus nmd.andriod.mobile.calculator.master nmd.android.best.fortune.explorer nmd.android.better.fortune.signs nmd.android.clam.white.noise nmd.android.fake.incoming.call nmd.android.good.luck.everyday nmd.android.location.faker.master nmd.android.multiple.fortune.test nmd.android.scanner.master.plus nmd.android.test.what.suitable photo.editor.pro.magic pic.art.photo.studio.picture relax.ezzz.sleep.cradle super.lucky.magican.newest test.you.romantic.quize well.sleep.guard.relax your.best.lucky.master.test.new com.ssdk.test bedtime.reminder.lite.sleep com.frank.video.call.lite.pro.prank com.personal.fortune.text com.daily.best.suit.you com.false.call.trick

