Through the introduction of Repair Mode, access to personal data will be prevented with lock screen credentials, while still allowing diagnostics.

Due to an accident, a malfunction or simple deterioration due to the passage of time: regardless of the price range, you may have to entrust your smartphone to technical assistance. Currently, Google is working on Android on a new feature called Repair Mode, which will allow you to hide the user's personal data, while still keeping the main functions of the phone active. This would allow the device to be sent for assistance without having to worry about having to delete all the data inside it, as is already possible with the Maintenance Mode already included in Samsung models. Modern smartphones contain a lot of personal information, such as private photos, social network login data and banking information, so it is always a good idea to avoid the risk of sharing them, even when a service center takes delivery of the terminal.

Eyes closed assistance Android, Google’s operating system The news about Repair Mode was reported by Mishaal Rahman on Android Authority.

Once the function is enabled, the device will generate a secure environment in which all user data will be kept; this will not, however, prevent the technicians from Conduct diagnostics to check your phone’s system functionality. The core of Repair Mode is based on the use of Dynamic operating system updateswhich allow you to boot a new Android image by running it as “guest”, without overwriting the existing version of the software. In practice, this means that the feature will allow you to use a copy of the original operating system, creating a new user account without personal data, or in other words a Generic System Image (GSI). To activate or deactivate this mode you will be asked to enter the lock screen data, such as the PIN or the pattern chosen by the user.