android it is certainly one of the most widespread and used operating systems ever, available on a vast range of smartphones and tablets on which the recent Android 13 version is slowly arriving. Surely you too will have interfaced with this OS in the course of your life and if so, you may have taken advantage of the built-in alarm clock. Well, now the application Clock updates!

Android, the new alarm clock update is here!

The Android alarm clock is now iconic, with system sounds waking up millions of people every day as they get out of bed to start their day. However, if you are tired of the usual sounds you hear too many times, Google comes to meet you by improving the Clock application to allow you to insert a personalized sound with ease!

This is not a real novelty, in the past it was already possible to customize your alarm clock. However, the method was a bit cumbersome: record the clip, go to the file management app, add it to the basic system sounds. Perhaps a procedure not too intuitive for those who don’t know about mobile devices.

But now the music changes thanks to the latest update, which introduces a simple button inside the app which allows you to upload your sound in total freedom and simplicity, as you can see from the screenshot above. The only flaw is that unfortunately for the moment the update is only available on Google Pixel devices, however we are convinced that other Android smartphones and tablets will also receive the feature soon. So we just have to wait.