What grows faster, the capacity of smartphones or the size of apps? Most users believe the latter, which is why those responsible for operating systems for devices, such as Android, constantly work on finding solutions to optimize the use of available space. And it is that the lack of it not only supposes a discomfort for the user, but also substantially degrades the performance of the device.

Thus, and as we have detected today by a tweet from Mishaal Rahman, AOSP (Android Open Source Project, Android Open Source Project) developers are working on a new hibernation function for apps (not to be confused with the hibernation function present in some operating systems), and that it would be aimed at reducing the space occupied by both apps and the files they generate and that, from what it follows, would only be used with applications that do not are used regularly.

Although we still know very little about this future Android feature, everything indicates that would come to complement other functions of the operating system for this purpose, such as automatic data cleaning, as well as specific functions added by certain manufacturers to their customization layers above Android. In this regard, some users have pointed out that this hibernate mode could resemble Samsung’s adaptive power saving.

According to the definition of the hibernation function we can see on the AOSP website, It seems that its operation will vary depending on whether the device has only one user or, on the contrary, it is used by several people, each with its own user account. Currently Android is already capable of deleting the cache associated with apps, whether on a device with one or more users, but theories suggest that, on devices with a single user, in the future the operating system could also compress or even delete the complete app (keeping the user data, yes).

This is something that iOS users will find it familiar, since the Apple operating system for its devices already has a similar function, which can be activated so that due to lack of space, the apps are uninstalled, but their data and their icon on the home screen are preserved. With a click on it, the app will be downloaded from Apple’s servers and the user will be able to use it normally again. Microsoft is also considering this model for apps installed from Microsoft Store in Windows 10.

It is not clear, however, if the hibernation mode of Android apps would work in a similar way or, on the contrary, it will choose to reduce the size of the hibernating apps on the device, but without eliminating them from it. Is more, even it is possible that users can choose one or another model, that white lists can be established (that is, that the apps added are never hibernated), that hibernation can be performed automatically or on user demand …

There are quite a few opinions that suggest that app hibernation could debut on Android 12, although at the moment all are theories. We will still have to wait a while to know if, finally, this function will be similar to that of iOS or, on the contrary, AOSP surprises us with an improved version of it.