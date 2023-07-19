iOS or Android? Smartphone enthusiasts and especially related operating systems have long been debating which is the best, citing various features of both OSes as an example. Will we ever arrive at a definitive answer? Maybe not, but Adam Mosser – head of Instagram (and therefore not really the newcomer) – tries to put an end to the debate by stating that Android is better.

Mosseri’s comment on Threads

The claim was shared via Threads, Meta’s new Twitter-style social network. Mosseri replied to a thread by Marques Brownlee – a US YouTuber with 17.2 million subscribers who deals with technology, especially smartphones – who asked “Let’s listen to your most controversial ideas of a technological nature. Put your like to those with which you agree to make them climb to the top of the leaderboard.”

Mosseri’s comment in response to Brownlee scored 3,200 Likes. It might seem like a not too high number, but the rest of the comments hardly exceed ten Likes. You also received over 400 replies.