If you are a loyal user Android, you’ve probably learned over the years how to make the most of your device in its entirety. However, it could also happen that you miss out on some interesting functions, especially if you are accustomed to technology and we are here today to help you. Have you ever wondered how to sign a PDF document from your smartphone? Let’s find out together!

Android: Signing PDF documents is easier than you think

Let’s face it, in your life you may have received an important PDF document that required a small signature from you, and you may have wondered how to write it before sending it back. Whether it’s an employment contract or anything else, certainly the old option of printing, signing and scanning the document is always too laborious and complex, in short, who wants to?

Well, know that in reality for some time now this operation has become much easier thanks to the work of the developers. If you are an Apple user, we refer you to the dedicated guide here, if you are an Android user, we are here today to help you! You will be able to sign documents without even getting up from your comfortable armchair, using some simple and functional applications.

Samsung Notes

A fairly intuitive and convenient way to add your signature to a PDF document is to open it with the Samsung Notes app. It is an app generally pre-installed on Android devices, but otherwise you can easily download it by going to the store.

Once you have the app, just open the document in question through the aforementioned and click on the symbol edit top right. After that it will be possible for you to write anywhere on the page, so zoom in on the correct place and sign! Save the document with the Save button at the top right and that’s it: you’ll have it ready to be sent. Nothing simpler.

Adobe Fill & Sign

Another very useful app that you could use on your Android device is Adobe Fill & Sign, which already suggests the help it can provide you from the name itself. All you have to do is install it from the store and launch it on your phone. At this point:

Click Continue Click on the x in the top right to skip the registration Click Select a form to sign Choose one of the options between From file, From gallery, Snap according to your needs (if you want to sign a PDF document, you will find it among the files) Press allow to grant the necessary permissions Choose the document to sign Click on the fountain pen icon Click on Create Initials/Create Signature Sign in the appropriate screen Click Confirm Click on the fountain pen again Click on the newly created signature which will now be available Move it to the correct place in the document

At this point you will only have to save the document by clicking on the share icon that you will always find at the top, and choose the right way to send it to those responsible.

In short, nothing too complex and certainly these are methods that allow you to save a lot of time and not inconvenience your home printer. Obviously there are many applications that allow you to do this and today we have decided to bring you back just some of thesebut in case you have any questions about other methodologies you can safely leave it in the comments and we will be more than happy to help you, maybe even with some other dedicated guide!