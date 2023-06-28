Android it is now an operating system also known by stones. With each version of the well-known OS, the company improves every single aspect. Sometimes these are major changes. Other times we talk about marginal improvements. If you are curious stay with us as we are about to bring you back a small but big change!

Android changes logo and text!

Google has updated the Android logo by refreshing even the writing that accompanies it. Know that now the little head of the very famous green robot is shown in version three dimensionalwhile the name of the OS changes font plus the initial letter “a” becomes capitalized. Below we leave you the photo so if you’re curious you don’t have to worry. Even the colors necessarily change slightly, even if you don’t give up on the classic green that has always characterized the logo!

It seems like a minor change at first glance, but it’s still there end of an era so to speak. From now on we will have to get used to something visually very different. We’d love to hear what you think about the change yourself. Take a good look at the image we leave you and let us know! Obviously in case of further news we will undoubtedly keep you updated!