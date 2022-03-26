Android is the most used mobile operating system ever. Whether it is for the many customization options present, or for the enormous care that Google puts in the development of its jewel, with increasingly stringent guidelines in order to avoid user discomfort as much as possible, the operating system is liked and works well!

Today, however, we are not here to praise the service, but to make happy many beta testers who are attracted by the features of the new versions of the system and by the desire to make themselves useful to the community, they find themselves stuck with beta versions as they don’t want to reset their terminal! If you are curious, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

Android: in the future it will be possible to exit the beta again without resetting the phone!

Recently, with the release of the umpteenth beta available for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, as well as undisputed jewels of the company, Google has decided to reassure its users. Without too many words, it is now official: in the future you will be able to leave a beta again without having to reset your terminal to factory settings.

In fact, with the arrival of QPR3, many users found themselves with a new version installed that presents a real point of no return, as the only way to return to a stable version of Android is to reset the device.

In short, although in general it is good news, before June we strongly doubt you will receive a new beta with the possibility of returning to the stable version of Android. So the choice is yours, you will have to wait or launch a hard reset of the device.

For the moment we just have to give you an appointment at the next article, renewing our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the best news available on the net and beyond!