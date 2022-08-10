Android Automotive absolutely not to be confused with Android Auto. Although both systems provide driving entertainmentin the first case it is an integration of the system on the vehicle itself, while in the second case the connection is made via cable usb or Bluetooth of one’s own smartphone.

Android Automotive what changes from Android Auto

When a phone Android is connected to a compatible vehicle, the platform Android Auto is automatically set to display main car. With Android Automotiveeverything is instead performed by a single system on board the car, so it is also possible to manage some car and entertainment settings by controlling them all using the voice assistant of Google.

Android Automotive aboard the new Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric

With Android Automotive you can still connect the phone but this will only be available for basic functions such as calls or messages. This means that it is not necessary to have an Android device but you can also easily connect a iPhonecontinuing to take advantage of the Android functions present in the display.

Android Automotive, features

The peculiarity of Android Automotive is the ability to browse other functions on the display main while using other applications, such as the navigator.

The choice is wide and ranges from classic Google Maps to the Bluetooth and then Spotifya radio app and a phone app, as well as the inevitable Google Assistant.

However, the entire catalog of applications available on the Play Store but only those compatible with Android Automotive.

Android Automotive in a car

At the top of the screen there is an icon with the characteristics of the car. Once pressed, you access a series of vehicle settingsgive her driving and assistance modes, interior lighting and door locking.

For the electric vehicles There will also be information on how to recharge the battery and its conditions.

Android Automotive, the design

There dark mode, or more commonly called “night”dominates Android Automotive, presumably to prevent the lighting from bothering the driver too much.

Renault Megane E-TECH Electric cockpit dashboard

The main screen offers a four-part grid, namely maps, Google Assistant, phone and music. This cannot be customized but it is certainly more intuitive once driving.

Android Auto, the drawbacks

The only one Android Automotive’s real potential downside is privacy. Google it also collects location data and other vehicle usage information. Car manufacturers collect the same data for internal use, and anyone who uses Chrome, Android, or just Google search is susceptible to the same type of tracking.

Android Automotive OS from Renault Mégane E-TECH Electric

Android Automotive, on which cars is it installed?

At the moment the only car models to have Android Automotive I am:

2020 Polestar 2;

2021 Volvo XC40 P8;

2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge;

2022 GMC Hummer EV;

2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric;

2022 Volvo XC60;

2022 Volvo S90;

2022 Volvo V90;

2022 Volvo V90 Cross Country;

2023 BMW: various models that have not yet been revealed

Given the practicality of the system, in the future we could see it also available on cars of other manufacturers such as Audi, Stellantis, Ford And Honda

When was Android Automotive OS born?

Android Automotive was first released in 2017. They worked on the design of this operating system Google, Intel and some car manufacturers like Audi, VolvoBMW e Renault.

