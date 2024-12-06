Other Android updates include better looking document scans in Google Drive with improved contrast and white balance in document processing steps, and easier sharing with Quick Sharewhich is Google’s equivalent to Apple’s AirDrop. You can quickly share images and videos with a QR code instead of requiring the person to be a contact or fiddling with your app’s sharing settings.

One of the most notable improvements to Gemini is “Information Saved with Gemini,” which allows you to tell Gemini to remember certain things about you so it can generate better results tailored to you. For example, if you are vegan and you ask it to find recipes, Gemini can remember that you are vegan and will only provide you with vegan recipes without you having to specify that detail in your query.

“Information saved with Gemini” is rolling out in Gemini on all Android phones and on the web.

Pixel phone updates

Many other new features announced today will be rolling out specifically to Google’s Pixel phonesalthough some of them may make their way into the broader Android ecosystem along the way.

Some core features of Pixel phones are receiving quality of life updates. Call Screen, Google’s system that filters phone calls to eliminate scam calls and telemarketers from your life, now offers suggested answers that you can tap when a call is being screened. So, if a delivery person calls you and you are in a meeting, you can respond with a series of taps on the screen instead of answering. You can also view the real-time conversation between the Google filter agent and the caller, and take control at any time. This last feature is available on the Pixel 6 and later, but the suggested answers are exclusive to the Pixel 9 series.

Julian Chokkattu/Google

The application Google Recorderwhich transcribes recordings in real time, now has a “clear voice” feature that you can activate to eliminate distracting noises from the audio, such as keyboard typing or street horns if you were in a noisy environment when you recorded the recording. conversation. Audio cleanup has been a recurring theme for Google, as it uses similar technology called “Clear Calling” in its Pixel Buds Pro 2 wireless earbuds and Pixel phones to reduce background sounds, not to mention the Audio Magic Eraser. , which allows you to delete unwanted sounds in recorded videos.

Now Playingone of the original features that debuted on the second Pixel phone, lets you see directly on the lock screen what music is playing around you so you don’t have to search for anything. This feature can now recognize even more songs and artists, and when you go to your Now Playing history in the settings menu, it will show album art.