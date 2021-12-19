Android 21 (Lab Coat) will soon join the fight in Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The unexpected news of a new DLC character was revealed during this weekend’s Jump Festa 2022. You can see her in action in the new, and exceedingly brief, teaser below:

Android 21’s “Majin” version – created in partnership between Arc System Works and Dragon Ball’s creator Akira Toriyama – is already a playable fighter, of course, but the “Lab Coat” iteration is all new (thanks, NintendoLife). A release date was not announced.

An upcoming character for #DBFZ was revealed during Jump Festa 2022 … Android 21 (Lab Coat) will soon join the fight! pic.twitter.com/B7AxeBO9og – Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) December 19, 2021

It’s the first new character confirmed for the fighting game since Gogeta SS4 dropped for FighterZ Pass 3 holders way back on 10th March, and on 12th March for everybody else.

“Dragon Ball FighterZ is a fantastic fighting game, and worth playing whether you’re into Dragon Ball and fighters or not,” Wes said in Eurogamer’s Dragon Ball FighterZ review almost four (!) Years ago.

“Dragon Ball FighterZ is a match made in heaven. It’s that rare licensed game that comes from the marriage of a developer and franchise who are perfect for each other. What Rocksteady did for Batman, what Rare did for James Bond and what BioWare did for Star Wars, Japanese studio Arc System Works has done for Dragon Ball. The result is an exciting, exuberant and surprisingly rewarding brawler that’s one of the best fighting games I’ve played, and it’s not just for genre enthusiasts either. “