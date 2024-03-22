The Developer Preview 2 of Android 15 has entered distribution, bringing support for satellite connectivity to Google operating system phones.

Google has started the distribution of the Developer Preview 2 of Android 15 for compatible Pixel devices, with the various changes to the relevant operating system. Among these, the addition of the satellite connectivitya feature previously reserved for other devices but now integrated into the code of the future update, officially extending its support. The version features other and various additions, such as user interface elements necessary to ensure consistency in the user experience, especially regarding the new features dedicated to satellites.

They have been introduced new APIs which allow applications to detect this type of connection, thus allowing third-party apps to identify the satellite connection and adapt to the available network.

The news Android 15 will implement new ways of storing apps Android 15 features support for messaging via for both SMS/MMS and pre-installed RCS appsallowing users two-way communication via satellite. While we still have a while to wait before any verdicts can be made, this would suggest a broader role for satellite connectivity, beyond just use in emergency situations. The Android Developer Preview also offers other news, as well as confirming what was anticipated in the first appearances, such as new ways to adapt apps to small screens of foldable devices and the ability of apps to detect screen recording. Additionally, a new page called "Audio Sharing" and implemented the CTA-2075 volume standard to help developers ensure a consistent experience adjusting sound levels. Another important addition is theapp storage integration directly in the operating system, allowing users to manage the space used directly from the settings.