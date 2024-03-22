The Developer Preview 2 of Android 15 has entered distribution, bringing support for satellite connectivity to Google operating system phones.
Google has started the distribution of the Developer Preview 2 of Android 15 for compatible Pixel devices, with the various changes to the relevant operating system.
Among these, the addition of the satellite connectivitya feature previously reserved for other devices but now integrated into the code of the future update, officially extending its support.
The version features other and various additions, such as user interface elements necessary to ensure consistency in the user experience, especially regarding the new features dedicated to satellites.
They have been introduced new APIs which allow applications to detect this type of connection, thus allowing third-party apps to identify the satellite connection and adapt to the available network.
The news
Android 15 features support for messaging via for both SMS/MMS and pre-installed RCS appsallowing users two-way communication via satellite.
While we still have a while to wait before any verdicts can be made, this would suggest a broader role for satellite connectivity, beyond just use in emergency situations.
The Android Developer Preview also offers other news, as well as confirming what was anticipated in the first appearances, such as new ways to adapt apps to small screens of foldable devices and the ability of apps to detect screen recording.
Additionally, a new page called “Audio Sharing” and implemented the CTA-2075 volume standard to help developers ensure a consistent experience adjusting sound levels.
Another important addition is theapp storage integration directly in the operating system, allowing users to manage the space used directly from the settings.
New APIs
The new APIs introduced will allow the device to authenticate credentials before establishing communication with an NFC reader, thus improving the security of “single tap” transactions.
Another API, PDFRenderer, part of the Mainline project, allows users to view and manipulate PDF files directly via Google Play.
Additionally, Android 15 Developer Preview 2 features the HDR dynamic range control to balance SDR and HDR content.
This feature allows the system to select the dynamic range best suited to the capabilities of the device and the bit depth of the display.
In order to avoid an unwanted effect, in which a small part of the HDR content could be too intense compared to the perceived brightness of the SDR content, Google gives developers full control over the HDR dynamic range.
The Developer Preview 2 of Android 15 is in fact mainly intended for the latter and is not recommended for daily use by those who are not interested in Android development.
The supported smartphones they include the Pixel 6, 6a, 6 Pro up to the most recent Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, as well as the tablets in the series and the fold model.
