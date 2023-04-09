Android 14 and more generally android it’s certainly not an operating system you can afford to underestimate. After all, it is a mandatory choice if you want a high-performance smartphone that is in step with the times. (Although Android also extends to TVs, watches, and so on). But let’s talk about today’s news which is very interesting, so stay with us!

Android 14: will it be possible to track even switched off devices?

Nowadays when you don’t want a device to be found, the first thing you do is turn it off. In the future, however, all this may be useless. The idea is to track any device even if it is turned off. This actually already happens with Apple, but until now there was no trace as regards the Android world.

The developer Kuba Wojciechowski made a first partial discovery who, sifting through the sources of Android 14, was quite amazed. Pixel Power-off Finder is the name of an offending feature. A Bluetooth chip would always remain on, in all conditions of the device and would continuously send information useful for localization, just like the Apple network. In short, the future looks good under this juncture and we can’t wait to tell you about it again.

Only for the moment therefore, we’ll give you an appointment for the next article!