Android 14 is the new version of the well-known operating system, a version that we are all anxiously awaiting after having tried it in various betas that allowed us to get a taste of it. Well, today we want to talk to you aboutyet another new feature which could come with this interesting update!

Android 14, the function to know the health of the battery arrives!

By now you will know very well that over time the batteries of our smartphones wear out and lose their optimal performance, lasting less and less. For this reason there are many users who try to treat it in the best possible way by adopting all the known strategies and who always want to keep an eye on the situation.

Well, until now we’ve always had to rely on third-party apps but now the music could change. Mishaal Rahman has indeed identified in the new beta of android 14 new BatteryManager APIs, which show that something is about to be changed. These APIs provide information on the date of manufacture and first use, the health of the battery and the number of recharge cycles performed.

For the moment, unfortunately, the function is only accessible on Pixel devices with Android 14 beta 2 and later installed. In short, that the longed-for battery health control function is finally introduced? Surely it would be a significant addition to this new version, capable of attracting a lot of users!