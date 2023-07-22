If you are an Android user and you would do anything not to have an iPhone smartphone with IOS in your hands, you will surely like to know that we are about to receive the full version of Android 14. Today we will tell you what the List of cell phones that will have the update with the Android 14 beta in July 2023.

This version of the favorite operating system of many will only arrive for some models of certain brands, this time you will have the Complete list of Samsung, Motorola and Xiaomi devices that you can update with the Android 14 beta.

You do not know how to update your cell phone with that version? Here we will tell you step by step. You just have to go to ‘Settings’, then ‘About phone’, ‘System update’ and click there.

At that moment, a message will appear to ask you if you are sure to continue and/or warn you about what you should do with the mobile phone. Give continue until the update begins.

Consider that your device must have enough available memory and a good level of battery charge before starting the process.

Which smartphones will have Android 14 in July?

These will be the Motorola, Samsung and Xiaomi cell phones that will be able to have the Android 14 beta prior to the official launch by Google, which is expected in the month of September.

If your mobile does not yet have an update available, don’t worry, you could soon have it if your smartphone supports it.

Now yes, you come to it.

Full list of Motorola

• Motorola Edge (2021) (Motorola Edge 20 outside the US)

• Motorola Edge (2022) (Motorola Edge 30 outside the US)

• Motorola Edge+ (2022) (Motorola Edge 30 Pro outside the US)

• Motorola Edge 20 Pro

• Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

• Motorola Edge 30 Neo

• Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

• Motorola Moto G 5G 2022

• Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

• Motorola Moto G42

• Motorola Moto G52

• Motorola Moto G62 5G

• Motorola Moto G72

• Motorola Moto G82 5G

• Motorola Razr (2022)

Full list of Samsung

• Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

• Samsung Galaxy S23+

•Samsung Galaxy S23

• Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

• Samsung Galaxy S22+

•Samsung Galaxy S22

• Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

• Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

• Samsung Galaxy S21+

• Samsung Galaxy S21

• Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

• Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

• Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

• Samsung Galaxy A73

• Samsung Galaxy A72

• Samsung Galaxy A53

• Samsung Galaxy A52 (A52 5G, A52s)

• Samsung Galaxy A33

• Samsung Galaxy A23

•Samsung Galaxy A14

• Samsung Galaxy A13

• Samsung Galaxy A04s

• Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

• Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

• Samsung Galaxy M23

• Samsung Galaxy Xcover 6 Pro

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

• Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

•Xiaomi 12

• Xiaomi 12 Lite

•Xiaomi 12 Pro

• Xiaomi 12 Ultra

•Xiaomi 12S

• Xiaomi 12S Pro

• Xiaomi 12S Ultra

• Xiaomi 12T

• Xiaomi 12T Pro

•Xiaomi 13

• Xiaomi 13 Pro

• Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G

• Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G

• Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

• Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro

• Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+