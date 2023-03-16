Android 14 is the latest version of the quintessential mobile operating system. After all, Android is now a guarantee. Many smartphone manufacturers have adopted it and customize it, guaranteeing excellent final results. Anyway, today we want to tell you about some types of apps that just don’t go down to mom Google and consequently decided to decree its end. If you are curious stay with us because the music is about to change!

Android 14: goodbye to “task killer” apps, Google says enough!

You cannot fail to know Android, we talk to you about it every day, for example here where we explained how to sign your documents. That said, what are “task killer” apps? These are mostly apps that promise to increase the speed of your system. They do this by closing all active processes in memory. A practice that at first glance might seem appropriate, but which in reality is only harmful as it will force the system to totally restart an app, occupying even more resources.

So Google has seen fit to go and tweak its APIs, i.e. the libraries that allow developers to interact with the Android operating system. From the next version the API killBackgroundProcesses will no longer allow an app to close processes other than its own.

In short, from now on you can no longer program apps that close other apps. Good news for all users. Google has accompanied everything with an official statement:

“There is no way a third-party app can improve the memory, power, or terminal handling of an Android device”

We look forward to future news!