Android 14 And available starting today on models of the Google Pixel line and will arrive later this year on Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo and Xiaomi devices. Well, what are the novelty of the operating system?

With Android 14, you can easily customize your wallpaper and choose what you want to see in the foreground. You can also set custom shortcuts for the lock screen, such as the QR reader or the Google Home app, for quick, one-touch access to the most used commands, directly from the lock screen.

You can also select from several new lock screen templates designed with fonts, widgets, colors and formats that best suit your style. These options also use artificial intelligence to adapt the screen to the context. For example, if the weather suddenly changes, the lock screen weather widget will become more visible.

Android 14 also gives you the chance to show your more creative and artistic side, without needing to know how to draw. Premiering on Pixel 8/8 Pro, Generative AI Wallpapers use AI-generated text and image diffusion patterns to help you create wallpapers that reflect your vision.