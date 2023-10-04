Android 14 And available starting today on models of the Google Pixel line and will arrive later this year on Samsung Galaxy, iQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, vivo and Xiaomi devices. Well, what are the novelty of the operating system?
With Android 14, you can easily customize your wallpaper and choose what you want to see in the foreground. You can also set custom shortcuts for the lock screen, such as the QR reader or the Google Home app, for quick, one-touch access to the most used commands, directly from the lock screen.
You can also select from several new lock screen templates designed with fonts, widgets, colors and formats that best suit your style. These options also use artificial intelligence to adapt the screen to the context. For example, if the weather suddenly changes, the lock screen weather widget will become more visible.
Android 14 also gives you the chance to show your more creative and artistic side, without needing to know how to draw. Premiering on Pixel 8/8 Pro, Generative AI Wallpapers use AI-generated text and image diffusion patterns to help you create wallpapers that reflect your vision.
Photos and camera
Android offers new features to improve photos and camera. Building on Android 13’s support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) video, the new OS introduces support for HDR images with Ultra HDR.
Ultra HDR allows photos to show their best by highlighting the richest colors, brightest highlights and deepest shadows. Plus, thanks to the high-quality HDR screens found on many phones today, Ultra HDR captures and displays photos in high definition without compromising the original image quality.
Apps help people track their fitness levels, health and well-being. However, the data collected is often confined within each individual app, limiting visibility and control over the data. Health Connect is now integrated into Android 14 settings and represents a centralized solution to keep all your data in one place and maintain your privacy.
Furthermore, the data is securely encrypted on the phone, which ensures that Google or others cannot see it or use it for other purposes. To get started, simply connect and sync your favorite health and fitness apps, like Oura, Peloton, MyFitnessPal and Whoop.
You’ll also have more visibility into how your data is being used by apps that require access. With the new data sharing updates in Android 14, when you’re asked to give apps permission to information like your location, you’ll be notified when an app is sharing location data with third parties, and you’ll have more choices awareness of whether to give access or not.
Another aspect of Android 14’s digital security involves the most critical information: your device’s personal unlock codes (PINs). Android 14 increases PIN protection by prompting the user to choose a six-digit PIN. Once you have entered the correct PIN of 6 or more digits, the device will unlock itself without the need to confirm by sending.
