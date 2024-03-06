The arrival of Android 14 has been slow for many, from Samsung to Motorola. However, it has been revealed that OPPO users will receive the ColorOS 14 updatethe customization layer based on Android 14.

The list includes a wide range of devices, from flagship equipment to the most affordable models. Among the devices that will receive the update are the OPPO Find X series, Reno series, F series, K series and A series.

List of OPPO cell phones that will receive the Android 14 update:

OPPO Find X Series

Find N3

Find N3 Flip

Find N2 Flip

Find X5 Pro

Find X5

Find X3 Pro

OPPO Reno Series

Reno10 Pro+ 5G

Reno10 Pro 5G

Reno10 5G

Reno8 Pro 5G

Reno8 5G

Reno8

Reno8 T 5G

Reno8T

Reno7

OPPO F Series

OPPO K Series

OPPO A Series

A98 5G

A78 5G

A77 5G

A77s

A77

A57

A58 (India)

A38 (India)

A18 (India)

ColorOS 14 brings with it a number of significant improvements, including optimized performance, improved battery management, and smart features. The revamped interface also promises to give users a modern and updated experience.

If you are an OPPO user of any of the devices on the list and have not yet received the update, it is recommended to pay attention to update notifications or search for updates in the device settings.