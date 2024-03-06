The arrival of Android 14 has been slow for many, from Samsung to Motorola. However, it has been revealed that OPPO users will receive the ColorOS 14 updatethe customization layer based on Android 14.
The list includes a wide range of devices, from flagship equipment to the most affordable models. Among the devices that will receive the update are the OPPO Find X series, Reno series, F series, K series and A series.
List of OPPO cell phones that will receive the Android 14 update:
OPPO Find X Series
- Find N3
- Find N3 Flip
- Find N2 Flip
- Find X5 Pro
- Find X5
- Find X3 Pro
OPPO Reno Series
- Reno10 Pro+ 5G
- Reno10 Pro 5G
- Reno10 5G
- Reno8 Pro 5G
- Reno8 5G
- Reno8
- Reno8 T 5G
- Reno8T
- Reno7
OPPO F Series
OPPO K Series
OPPO A Series
- A98 5G
- A78 5G
- A77 5G
- A77s
- A77
- A57
- A58 (India)
- A38 (India)
- A18 (India)
ColorOS 14 brings with it a number of significant improvements, including optimized performance, improved battery management, and smart features. The revamped interface also promises to give users a modern and updated experience.
If you are an OPPO user of any of the devices on the list and have not yet received the update, it is recommended to pay attention to update notifications or search for updates in the device settings.
