Although Android 12 is still many months away, scheduled for the end of this year, Google has already been working on the future version of its operating system for smartphones, to the point that it is expected that the first beta version of it will be released so that developers can start working with it earlier of the end of this month of February. In other words, it is more than likely that in a few weeks we will begin to know much more about the future Android.

However, we will not have to wait until that moment to have a first contact with Android 12, since how can we see on XDA Developers some images have already been leaked, thanks to which we can get a fairly specific idea about how it will be, except for changes in the testing phase, Android 12 UI. And there are some very interesting changes that, if maintained, seem like a great success to me.

The most striking change is found in the notification panel. As you can see in the image below, its background is no longer partially transparent, an effect that I recognize that I have never quite understood (except, perhaps, for a purely aesthetic criterion with which I do not agree) and, instead, it is displays a completely opaque light beige background. The color, of course, may change in the future, and is likely to depend on the chosen theme, manufacturer customization, and dark mode. It is also possible that the level of opacity can be regulated, although I think the most logical thing would be to keep it totally opaque.

We continue in the Android 12 notification panel and we see that in it the conversations continue to be shown segregated from the rest, and that their corners are more rounded than ever. This surprises me a bit, since it breaks quite a bit with the Material Design paradigm, which has prevailed in Google designs in recent years. I’m not saying it’s wrong, eye, visually it has its that, but it is a very striking break.

With regard to quick access to functions, these have been reduced from six to four that, of course, are now larger (now we will have to wait to see if they will be configurable). The position of the date and time has also been reversed, although this is a minor detail, and I have saved the most interesting for last. Have you noticed the upper right corner? Well there you can see an interesting novelty of Android 12: privacy indicators.

Privacy in Android 12

As you can see, a camera and a microphone are shownAlthough if another leak is confirmed, it is without images, in that section another icon representing geopositioning could be shown. And it is that after some time working on it, Google could add in Android 12 information about when an app is using smartphone functions that can compromise user privacy. As you may have already deduced, each of the icons represents each of the functions, and when they are shown, it indicates that some app (or the operating system) is using it at that moment.

Even more interesting is that, by touching said bar, a pop-up window will be displayed in which the user can check which apps are using these functions at the moment. This is a great system to detect a possible inappropriate use by some camera and microphone app, and if it is confirmed that it will be so (something that we cannot determine with the filtered screenshots) also the geographical location of the user.

Another important novelty in this regard is that in the privacy settings of Android 12, Google would have enabled some controls with which it would be possible to completely disable (that is, for all apps) the camera, the microphone and the geographical location. This would be an extension of the disable sensors feature available in previous versions of Android, but only displayed when the user has previously enabled developer options. Thus, it would no longer be necessary to make this setting to be able to deactivate these functions. Combined with Google’s intention to limit what information each service can access, it seems that Android 12 will bet heavily on user privacy.