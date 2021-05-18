Google presented this Tuesday in its developers event Google I / O the new version of your operating system, Android 12, which introduces the largest user interface redesign in years. It is based on the graphic language “Material You”, focused on enhancing personalization.

Material You is the new design language introduced by Google, which “puts the user at the center” and generates custom palettes and elements. As explained by the company, this language is multi-device, and adapts to different types of screens and equipment.

The new interface that Android 12 will bring is inspired precisely by this new language, which introduces redesigned elements, such as widgets and notifications, customizes color palettes, and more dynamism with light when unlocking the screen. It also simplifies one-click invocation of the Wizard.

Android 12 also introduces privacy improvements, such as a new privacy panel, where the user can check in a schedule when the applications have accessed sensitive elements of the device, such as the camera or the microphone.

The color palette of the operating system will change according to the chosen wallpaper.

The operating system will also improve the interaction between different devices. For example, to unlock a Chromebook, or to navigate on a SmartTV thanks to the remote control features that you insert directly into the smartphone. In Android Auto it introduces the digital key function, to unlock the doors with the cell phone.

The Beta 1 of Android 12 is available from this Tuesday for compatible cell phones, among which are the latest devices Google Pixel: Pixel 3 and 3 XL, Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Pixel 4 and 4 XL, Pixel 4a, 4a 5G and the Pixel 5. It can also be installed on some devices from ASUS, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Sharp, Tecno, TCL, Vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE.

The user will be able to check when the applications have accessed sensitive elements of the device.

The version for the rest of the users will be available from September.

Google launched a new edition of its annual developer event, after last year it decided to completely cancel the meeting in which it unveils its news in software due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the memory of the last year, Sundar pichai, CEO of the company, highlighted the role of Google in three aspects: offering truthful and accurate information to users about the pandemic and vaccines, keeping classes at a distance and allowing workers to remain in contact with their colleagues.

More news

In addition to Android 12, there were also advances in artificial intelligence applied to its most popular services, such as Maps, Search and Shopping, which allow not only to understand the information but also the world.

Regarding the workplace, a new service was announced in Workspace: ‘Smart Canvas’, which improves collaboration between employees. What’s more, integration with Meet was enhanced, which allows you to present the contents of a document or a spreadsheet directly in a video conference.

With information from DPA.