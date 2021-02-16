Now only there are a few days until Android 12’s first contact with the real world, when Google releases the first trial version for developers. Thus, although from that moment there will still be many months until its final arrival (and even more until it is generally available for devices), we can already have a fairly approximate idea of ​​what the twelfth version of Google’s operating system will offer us. for devices.

However, despite the fact that this version has not yet been released, each time they are plus the leaks that we are learning about Android 12. If a few days ago we showed you the first images of its interface, in the last hours the page XDA Developers has surprised us with another important set of news on the matter, helping us to have a clearer idea of ​​the direction that Google is following.

A novelty that, without a doubt, the users of the future Android 12 will appreciate is that Google would be working to improve the operation of automatic screen rotation. Any user who has it active knows that, at times, it can be a bit irritating, and in fact the image of users turning their device very slowly is common to prevent the gyroscope and accelerometer from detecting the change in position and, consequently , change the orientation of the image.

This could be about to improve substantially, as it appears that Google is working on bring artificial intelligence to this function, so that in Android 12 the screen rotation is not only based on the measurements of the sensors, but also on the use that is being made of the device. It is understood that Google will have studied the circumstances in which we do not want the screen to rotate, and that it will be able to prevent it from happening.

Android 12 will also have new game-related featuress. Although they are not yet fully defined, there are two aspects that have been mentioned about these improvements. The first has to do with the possibility of save the state of a game to pick it up at exactly the same point later. This can be very useful, for example, if in the middle of a game we receive a phone call. Obviously this will not apply in real-time multiplayer games, but it does in individual ones.

On the other hand, Android 12 would also have a specific game mode with specific settings for some device functionssuch as “Do Not Disturb” mode, autorotation (which fits in with the previous point), screen brightness and other settings that allow you to better enjoy the gaming experience without interruptions and with the most appropriate settings. Gaming smartphones would undoubtedly benefit the most from this hypothetical novelty.

Another interesting improvement has to do with accessibility´. Although we still don’t know how exactly it will work, Android 12 will feature a glare reduction function specifically designed to improve accessibility to people with some kind of visual impairment. Activation of it would be found by default in the quick settings, so that any user can select it as soon as they start using the device.

Android 12 Snow Cone

Although it is not so relevant for usability and news, we have also read that the new version of Android will be called Snow Cone (slush), thus following the tradition of accompanying the version number with that of some sweet food or drink. This is not confirmed either, but shortly after this possible name has been leaked, even alternative lists with other names that some users find more attractive for Android 12 have already begun to appear.