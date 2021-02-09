After a series of beta versions, Google will release its next major version of Android 12, which could begin to be implemented at the end of February. This Tuesday, according to an initial draft, some details were known ranging from its renewed appearance to possible new functions.

One of the supposed Android 12 screenshots shows a new interface notification panel user name. The transparency disappears and is replaced with an opaque light beige background, although the color will likely depend on the current theme and whether or not dark mode is enabled.

But without a doubt, the security is one of Google’s priorities. In this new version of Android there will be a warning in the form of indicators in the status bar every time an application is using the camera or microphone.

In connection with this change, there is a supposed revamp of the “Privacy” setting in Android 12. The new privacy setting may contain switches to disable the camera and mute the microphone completely, as well as toggle access to location.

Already can disable all sensors on the device using the quick settings tile “sensors disabled”, but this tile can only be displayed once you enable Developer Options. Android 12 can make these sensors more accessible to the user by placing them in the Privacy settings.

New status bar and widgets

Android 12 – Images of the upcoming operating system leaked. RKBD font

In addition, there would be modifications in the status bar, where it is possible that a pop-up window appears at the top of the screen that tells the user which apps are using the camera or microphone. Google has been testing these privacy chips for over 2 years, so it would be nice to see them finally show up on Android 12.

The separation between the “conversations” section with the rest of notifications it’s still there, and the rounded corners of each notification are now more pronounced. The number of Quick Settings tiles displayed when the notification panel is partially expanded has been reduced from 6 to 4, making each icon larger. The date and clock positions have been swapped, while there are also new privacy indicators in the upper right corner.

There would also be a new addition to the selection of Android widgets, where Apple has been leading in terms of user experience. It happens that in some screenshots, we can see an assumption new widget “Conversations” In Android 12 you can highlight recent messages, missed calls or activity statuses. The displayed widget is small and only appears to be large enough to display a message or call in one state at a time at its smallest size.

According to the leaked documents, Google is planning to make “conversation widgets” a mandatory feature for all Android 12 devices. These widgets provide access to “people shortcuts” They contain an avatar, name, notification content and status information, so that it can be more accessible to go to a specific chat of some user.

Of course, this information must be taken with a grain of salt, since they are leaks and nothing official yet.

