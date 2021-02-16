Google is preparing the next Android 12 operating system for cell phones, in which they will highlight several improvements over the current version, such as a new “one-handed mode”, which would allow make up for big screens of current models.

The version of the one-handed mode that Google works in was designed for integration into Android Open Source Project (AOSP), the open source version of the company’s mobile operating system.

As explained in XDA Developers, the implementation of this mode in Android 12 currently supposes reduce the screen size to 40 percent, to make it more manageable. It can be activated with gesture navigation.

Being integrated into AOSP, this mode would be present in any Android device that uses this open version, and the manufacturers they wouldn’t have to develop their own mode, but use Google. However, some brands, such as Asus, already have their own design.

But these will not be the only news that will arrive with the next update of Google’s operating system.

Android 12 – Images of the upcoming operating system leaked. RKBD font

With Android 11 notifications and conversations in floating bubbles after several years in development. Unfortunately, the implementation was not optimized for a better experience.

And, although it is still not clear in what way Google plans to improve this element with Android 12, it does seem to have been confirmed that, at least, animations were redesigned to offer a smoother and more intuitive experience.

Also, the site specialized in Google software discovered that Android 12 would introduce improvements in the Picture in Picture mode native to the system, which allows you to play content in small floating windows while still using the applications.

In this sense, there is talk of the possibility of resizing the floating windows of PiP mode in a much easier way, as well as the option of hiding the floating windows with a gesture, and being able to access them again quickly.

To that must be added the indications that suggest that Android 12 would include a “game mode” similar to what we have already seen in the customization layers of some device manufacturers. This mode would manage aspects such as the brightness level, automatic rotation or do not disturb mode while a game is running.

Android 12 will be called Snow Cone

Android 10 inaugurated an era of Google’s mobile operating system without names of desserts, although internally they remain and continue to name the versions in alphabetical order, which in the case of Android 12 would be identified with Snow Cone, or ice cream cone, a.

Following the alphabetical order of the desserts or sweets, the letter that corresponds to Android 12 and after a recent update of the source code of that version, XDA Developers began to see references to “sc” in the code.

Ice Cream Cone, the new name for the Android operating system for cell phones. / Archive

“Sc” corresponds, as indicated, with the sweet of Android 12: Snow Cone (or ice cream cone, in Spanish). A similar reference was also found last year in the case of the Android 11 code: ‘rvc’, Red Velvet Cake (red velvet cake).

The vice president of Engineering in Android, Dave Burke, revealed in summer, during his speech in the YouTube program on technology “All About Android”, the internal name of Android 11, the same program in which, a year earlier, he also gave Know the code name that Android 10 received: Fifteen Tart (quince cake).

