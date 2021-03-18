The next operating system from Google for cell phones, Android 12, will add some new features, among which the improvement of the screen-in-screen system (‘picture in picture’) and the introduction of the support for screens with rounded edges, increasingly present in current devices.

After the release of the first Android 12 developer preview in February, Google released the second developer preview of your mobile operating system.

Between the novelties of the new version of the system, prior to its arrival to end users and with the aim that developers adjust their ‘software’, is the incorporation of support for mobiles with screens with rounded corners.

Android 12 has a specific API with which you can adjust the system interface to this type of panel, common in current mobiles, so as not to hide information.

Android 12 will fit large screens with rounded corners. RKBD font

Likewise, the new operating system that Google is preparing also incorporates new features related to the screen within screen (picture and picture), with improved transitions between applications and when users navigate using gestures.

Android 12 also adds new security functions to the notifications of applications on the lock screen, while applications for external devices connected to the mobile, such as watches or bracelets, also improve their functionality.

The new features of the operating system are completed with new design aspects that are easier to use, such as blurring, filters and other effects, as well as more precise estimates of the bandwidth consumption of the apps.

The new features of Android 12

While waiting to reach the stability of the new system in August, Google confirmed that a “one-handed mode” will be available for Android 12, which would make it possible to compensate for the large size of current screens with a functionality that facilitates its use with one hand.

Cell phones whose screens rarely go below 6.5 inches, “one-handed mode is one of those features that Google’s operating system should have for a few years, but for some reason it wasn’t. From an official implementation, many manufacturers released their own version in their customization layer.

But this native “one-handed mode” arrives for the Android 12 Developer Preview 2 trial version, although, like many other new features, it still It remains to be defined if it will work in all or only for the Google Pixel.

Android 12, Google’s next mobile operating system, would be available from August. Photo: DPA.

As this function is not activated at the factory, the user must do it from the Android Settings, in the System section, Gestures and touch in One-hand mode.

After activating the switch, according to the filtered images, there are two additional options: exit when switching applications – which deactivates it when you switch to another application – and Timeout. In this section you can choose between 4, 8 or 12 seconds, which will be the inactivity time after which the phone will return to normal mode.

After activating one-handed mode in the settings, it can be activated on the phone by swiping down from the bottom of the screen, which literally pulls the screen down so you “get” to the buttons and menus in the upper half.

This one-handed mode does not affect the width of the screen, like that of Samsung or Huawei, so it will not serve to better reach from the right side of the screen to the left or the other way around. To deactivate one-handed mode, you must swipe up again.