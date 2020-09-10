Google has released the latest Android 11 operating system for Pixel devices officially and will soon be made available for other Android smartphones as well. There is not a big change in Android 11 as compared to Android 10, but some work features have definitely been added. So let’s know about five great features found in Android 11

Chat bubble feature



You must have seen the chat bubble of Facebook Messenger. You will now get this feature for all messaging apps. Through this, you will be able to reply without opening the messaging app. Apart from this, you will also be able to use some other app in the phone while chatting.

Chat bubble feature

Notification history



Now you are also going to get the notification history feature. Users will be able to see what notifications they have received in the last 24 hours. In this way, you can see important notifications that have been missed many times again.

Realme phones will also get Android 11 update first

Screen recorder



Now you will not need to download the screen recorder app separately. Through Android 11, you will see this feature in the Quick Settings panel of the smartphone.

Now Google will tell who is making the call, new feature will make ‘leave’ of TrueCaller

Native Smart Home Control



Native Android Home control has been given to users in Android 11. Through this, you will be able to connect smart home devices to your phone and do things like changing room temperature and turning off the lights.

Native Smart Home Control

Phone will be safe before



Right now you have to wait for the phone company updates for Android updates and security patches. But Google has added a new feature in Android 11 which will give you the important security fix through the Google Play Store.

