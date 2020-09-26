Every year Google brings an upgrade of its Android operating system and it is tested thoroughly before making it available to all devices. Despite attempts to fix all the bugs before the release of its OS, the new Android 11 has brought a lot of bugs. Users have started getting the update of the new Android 11 and with it a lot of problems are also coming out.

According to the reports, users are having difficulty in multitasking due to bugs. Due to this, users are not able to open recent apps by swiping up on their screen. Apart from this, many smartphone users are also seeing strange moving zoom effects. After this, the crashed app cannot be reopened. The problem related to multitasking is facing users on almost all pixel devices receiving Android 11 update.

Read: Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans of all three companies for less than ₹ 200

No long-term solution

A number of users have reported problems on social media platforms and Pixel Community Forum. On the Android 11 Support Forum, users have mentioned these problems and many temporary fixes have also come out. Many users have said that the problem is fixed when the phone is locked and unlocked, however there are problems even after this and it is not a long-term solution.

Read: Samsung, offering a discount of ₹ 5000 in lieu of broken screen phone, amazing offer

Patch can fix

Reports said that this is not the first time that Android 11 has seen problems. Many users have reported that their system apps such as camera and music are also crashing. It was previously believed that such problems were only seen in developer preview and would be fixed in stable build but this did not happen. It is believed that patches in the next few updates can fix these problems.