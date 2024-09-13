Real Madrid CF have made official this Friday the renewal of goalkeeper Andriy Lunin until 2030. The Ukrainian, 25 years old, was out of contract at the end of this season and, although he is expected to play few minutes this season, he is ready to discuss Courtois’ starting position, since the Frenchman has just turned 32 and his contract with the club ends in 2026. This new contract does not prevent the Ukrainian from leaving Real Madrid in the coming years, but it does guarantee the club that, if he does, he will not do so for free.

Lunin joined Real Madrid in 2018, aged 19, and has been part of the first team since 2020. Last year, with the UEFA Champions League round of 16 already underway, the goalkeeper started as a starter after Kepa Arrizabalaga was injured during the warm-up at home before the match against Sporting de Braga, a match in which he saved a penalty. After the match against Braga, he put on his hero’s uniform in Leipzig and, in addition to the tournament trophy, he won the title of goalkeeper of the Decimocuarta.

With the extension until 2030, Lunin will remain at Real Madrid, resolving any doubts about his near future. A priori he is not expected to play in La Liga or the Champions League this year, but he could be the starter in the Copa del Rey so as not to spend the whole year on the bench.

Lunin is an international with Ukraine, a team with which he participated in the 2024 Euro Cup in Germany. In addition, he is a candidate to win the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper of the 2023-2024 season, in which his performances were fundamental for Real Madrid to win the three titles: Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Super Cup.