Comedian Andries Tunru (30) was in the Rensentheater in Emmen last week during the protest action Kapsalon Theater. After his tour with debut program Meat, fish, shore and ship had to be discontinued in 2020, Tunru was also recently forced to premiere its follow-up show In theory to postpone. “Keeping the cultural sector closed was not proportional.”

How are you?

“In December I had a dip: I was tired and my resilience was gone. Earlier I had kept myself off the street with new projects – an improv show on Instagramimprovisation jobs for companies, an outdoor tour in the summer and writing for radio program Nails with Heads – but by Christmas I was completely exhausted.

„I was in a panic about my new show In theory which would premiere in February in the Utrecht City Theater. I wanted to try out, but the theaters were closed, so I lived from press conference to press conference, hoping for good news. Ultimately, the premiere was moved to the end of March, which gives peace of mind. Things are going pretty well now.”

What else do you run into?

„It was very disappointing that my debut program Meat, fish, shore and ship ended up in the drawer after two and a half months in 2020. That program received good reviews and the halls were full. As a starting comedian, momentum is so important. It is difficult to maintain something like this during a pandemic – that is even more true for recently graduated theater makers, people who have not yet been so visible.

“Furthermore, the comedy clubs were closed, so I was unable to test new material. Normally I always try something out, then I have already said all the sentences once and practiced all the jokes once. Now my first try-out was immediately full-length, that was the most exciting try-out ever.”

What are bright spots?

“I try to put things into perspective: I am healthy, I have nice people around me. I also notice that certain doors open more often, that the radio rings, or a TV program with a new pilot. Apparently I have climbed a bit on the cultural monkey rock during the pandemic. It might help that I participated in last year The smartest person.”

What are you most looking forward to in 2022?

“To the premiere. In my opinion, despite the corona crisis, I have grown strongly, also on an artistic level. I am now working on production matters: for example, I am making a boy band dance with a choreographer, a composer and a stylist and I want to have four holograms of myself created. I use the extra time to let loose.”