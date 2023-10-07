SC Heerenveen goalkeeper Andries Noppert fully understands that he has been passed over by national coach Ronald Koeman for the upcoming international matches of the Dutch team against France and Greece. “If you don’t perform, you’re not there. It’s that simple,” said the 29-year-old Fries at ESPN after his club’s 1-1 against NEC.
Latest update:
07-10-23, 22:50
