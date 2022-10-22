Andria, a boy extorts money from a priest so as not to reveal the harassment suffered. Arrested

A lad of the age of 20 yearsof Andria, was arrested on extortion charges against a priest. According to the Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno, the young he would have made requests for money to the priestthreatening him with broadcast a video online in which the same prelate during the confession, would have had ‘affectionate’ attitudes towards him, trying according to the 20-year-old to kiss him on the lips.

The priestafter making a few wire transfers, has decided to report the alleged extortion to the carabinieri. After the arrest, the boy’s mobile phone was seized, on which no images or videos of the alleged harassment were found. The 20-year-old Public Prosecutor of Bari notified the notice of conclusion of the preliminary investigations.

