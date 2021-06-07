The Public Chamber (OP) of the city district of Domodedovo will exclude from its membership the deputy Andrei Surodin, who arranged a scuffle with the traffic police officers. On Monday, June 7, the chairman of the OP Lidiya Timofeeva told Izvestia about this.

“Currently, on the fact of what happened with his participation, documents are being prepared on his exclusion from the membership of the OP. The document is already ready, ”Timofeeva said.

According to her, Surodin had only positive characteristics and had not been caught in such behavior earlier.

Earlier that day, Andrei Surodin started a scuffle with the traffic police officers. According to preliminary data, his acquaintances drank alcoholic drinks and had an accident, the vehicle slid into a ditch. When the traffic police began to draw up an accident, a conflict broke out, in which Surodin, who arrived at the scene, also took part. He was detained for insulting a government official.

On May 14, senator and ex-governor of the Lipetsk region, Oleg Korolev, left the United Russia party of his own free will pending the end of the investigation into an accident with his participation.

The incident took place on May 13 in Lipetsk. Videos have appeared on the Web showing that the politician is driving a Lexus car with flat tires, and also crashes into a road sign. As a result of the accident, Korolyov’s car was damaged.

According to the official, he felt bad while driving. He noted that it darkened in his eyes, and the drugs did not help, then he decided to contact the traffic police.