Former British-American kickboxer and influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been indicted in Romania on charges of rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal group dedicated to the sexual exploitation of women. The Tate brothers were arrested for the first time at their Bucharest home in December after a social media chat with activist Greta Thunberg. In March, they were transferred to house arrest after a Romanian judge’s decision.

A Bucharest court cited seven alleged victims who were allegedly recruited by the Tate brothers through false promises of marriage. Andrew Tate has also been accused of raping one of the victims, while his brother has to answer for incitement to violence.