Andrew Tate was taunting Greta Thunberg a bit, but is then mercilessly mocked.

What do Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg have in common? Very few, but they are both people who arouse a lot of resistance from a certain group. Andrew Tate was also banned from Twitter for that reason. Thanks to Elon Musk, the great champion of free speech, Tate is now back on the platform.

Andrew Tate uses this opportunity to brag about his cars. He does not just do this in general, but specifically addressed to Greta Thunberg. So his Tweet is kind of on the same level as a ‘Fuck You Greta’ sticker.

The Tweet reads as follows: “Hello Greta. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a W16 8.0 liter quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 Competizione have 6.5 liter V12’s. This is just the beginning. Please share your email address so I can send a complete list of my cars, with their huge emissions.”

Whether or not you’re a fan of Greta Thunberg, we can hopefully agree that this is a very sad Tweet. Greta, however, did not mince her words and responded in a politically incorrect manner: “Please let me know. Email me at [email protected]”

BURN! So Andrew Tate is briefly silenced by a 19-year-old autistic girl. And that for a very large audience, because the Tweet has gone completely viral. Greta’s comeback has been viewed more than 145 million times in a day.

This is only better for Twitter, of course. So it wasn’t such a crazy idea from Elon Musk to leave all controversial idiots on Twitter again.

