Andrew Tate | BBC: In Andrew Tate’s closed community, there are instructions on pressuring women into sex work

The BBC went through 12,000 encrypted messages. In a community called Sotahuone, members were instructed to manipulate female victims.

British– an American social media influencer Andrew Tate established a closed discussion group, members were given instructions on pressuring women into sex work, reports the British channel BBC.

The group is called War Room, and the BBC got its hands on 12,000 pieces of leaked messages from 2019-2020.

According to the BBC, 45 possible victims who were pressured to do sex work on the internet could be verified from that time. The BBC estimates that there are probably many more victims of pressure.

Tate has denied his guilt and said that he considers the BBC’s revelations “another shameless attempt to make one-sided” claims against him.

36-year-old Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested last December from their home on the outskirts of Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

The brothers are awaiting their trial in Romania, where they are to be accused of human trafficking, rape and the creation of a criminal group.

The Tates are former kickboxers and world-famous social media stars with millions of followers on various social media platforms.

Thus the brothers’ social media content is particularly known for its misogyny – to which the BBC’s new revelations are to the greatest extent related.

War Room was founded in 2019. Membership of the closed community costs 8,000 dollars, or about 7,300 euros per year.

According to Andrew Tate’s statement, War Room, among other things, helps to develop self-discipline and improves self-respect.

However, according to the BBC investigation, Sotahuone also has a “PhD course” where members are taught how to manipulate women for sex work.

The PhD abbreviation normally means doctor of philosophy, but in the case of War Room it is a vulgar play on words “Pimpin’ Hoes Degree”, in Finnish for its partners “Huorien parittamistuktinto”.

War Room – community had 434 members in different parts of the world in the summer of 2022, the BBC says. Some of them were trained by leading figures called “generals”, and violence has been part of the artificial selections.

Women have been threatened and abused in order for them to earn money by doing sexual acts in front of a web camera. The money has typically gone to men.

The BBC has interviewed two victims, one of whom lives in Argentina and the other in the United States.

The subjugation of women has been systematic. “This is how to train dogs,” reads one of the messages seen by the BBC.

Andrew According to the BBC, Tate has not directly participated in War Room’s discussions about subjugating and oppressing women.

However, the BBC’s interpretation is that the closed group uses Tate’s reputation to promote exploitation.