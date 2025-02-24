The first major European festival of the season has just concluded its Edition 75establishing some narrative lines that will follow the next awards race. The Berlinale It comes to an end after nine days, and with a gesture confirming the romance of the contest with Spanish cinema: Sorda of Eva Libertad has won the public prize in the section Panoramaafter the distinctions in previous editions of Alcarràs either 20,000 species of bees, where his actress Sofía Otero was awarded.

Apart from this little homeland, the Palmares stands out for having celebrated the trajectory of two well -known Anglo -Saxon interpreters: Rose Byrne He has won the Silver Bear for Best Main Interpretation For comedy If i had legs i’d kick you and Andrew Scott He has done the same for his portrait of composer Richard Rodgers in Blue Moon: the new of Richard Linklaterset in the Broadway scene.

He Gold bear He has recognized how Best movieon the other hand, to Dreams (Sex Love). This is the third installment of a trilogy about human sexuality that the Norwegian Dag Johan Haugerud He has stood up in recent years, and now he should not have difficulty finding international distribution. On the other hand the prize to Best script has stopped Kontinental ’25in charge of a Romanian filmmaker whose romance with European competitions began just in Berlin: Radu Judewinner of the 2021 gold bear by Unfortunate dust or crazy dust.

The jury was chaired by Todd Haynesin remembrance of when his career also took off through the Berlin Festival, when in 1991 he presented his debut Poison. Then the complete palmraés.

Gold Bear for Best Film: Dreams (Sex Love) Dag Johan Haugerud

Silver Bear- Grand Prize of the Jury: The Blue Trail by Gabriel Mascaro

Silver Bear- Jury Prize: The Message From Iván Fund

Best address: Huo Meng by Living the land

Best main interpretation: Rose Byrne by If i had legs i’d kick you

Best cast interpretation: Andrew Scott by Blue Moon

Best script- Radu Jude by Kontinental ’25

Best artistic contribution: The Ice Tower by Lucile Hadzihalilovic

Better debut: The Devil Smokes (and Saves The Burnt Matches in the Same Box) by Ernesto Martínez Bucio. Special mention: We Believe Your by Arnaud Dufeys and Charlotte Devillers

Best documentary: Holding Liat by Brandon Kramer

Best short film: Lloyd Wong, Unfinished by Lesley Loksi Chan

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.