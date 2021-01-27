Special for the Republic

Andrew Scott is Colonel John Parry in the series His dark materials, based on the fantasy novels Philip Pullman. The HBO-broadcast production follows Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), a young woman who searches for her abducted friend and uncovers a case involving stolen children.

– For those who have not read the books, could you tell us about John Parry?

Yes, we see John Parry in many different ways throughout history and therein lies the challenge. Because we see it with many edges, but we also see it through Will (Amir Wilson), through the eyes of his son. And I think that because they haven’t spent much time with each other, Will’s imaginary idea of ​​his father is almost as powerful as his reality. So, it’s really nice to see the two characters talking to each other before they see each other.

– Tell us about John Parry’s daemon.

My daemon is a very beautiful osprey with a female form and has the voice of Phoebe Waller-Bridge (protagonist and producer of the award-winning Fleabag), who is my friend and colleague. It was very nice to discover that it was Phoebe who they had decided to summon for the voice of my daemon.

– That was a huge additional surprise for Fleabag fans.

It’s a great idea (laughs). It’s really cute and I think it makes sense.

– When you found out that Phoebe would do the voice of the daemon, did you talk to her about this?

Yes, we had a conversation about that. It is a beautiful idea. And I think it’s really wonderful that people associate us when it’s a very close relationship like ours. It’s really cute and I hope we’ve created something that people enjoy. If it is too cute.

– You were in various productions, including Sherlock and Fleabag, which mean so much to so many people. And His dark materials is another production that has a significant number of fans. How does it feel to connect with an audience in that way?

I think what you want to do is surprise the audience a bit. So I always wanted to do things that are different and play opposite and very different roles. And your job is to make someone believe that you are a thing and then try to change what people think next time. My job is to convince the audience that they have to reimagine you, as an actor, in a totally different way and you can only do that when you have a very powerful script. I am addicted to good writing, it is the actor’s great ally.

– See His dark materials It’s wonderful and a lot of the visual is obviously done in post-production. How does it feel when you’ve been acting all day with a doll, in your words, and then you see the result and it’s all sorted out?

It’s extraordinary. The production values ​​are truly extraordinary. Honestly, it’s really difficult sometimes when you see the green screen and I’m very dependent on the director. A lot of what I do – most of it – is with Lin (Lin-Manuel Miranda) and we have to create that incredible imaginary world, but the truth is that this is no different than when children are in their room fantasizing that they are in the space using all your imagination. I only saw a little of the show, but what they do is extraordinary. We are spoiled children.

– You started acting when you were a kid. Before you turned 20 you had already been to the Abbey Theater in Dublin. How important was your time at Abbey to you?

It was amazing. I was a shy, rather sensitive kid — and I’m still a bit shy. Being an actor, taking theater classes as a child allowed me to build my confidence and thus I discovered that I had a certain affinity. And yes, I found myself at the Abbey and making movies when I was 17, 18, 19, I never knew anything else. I’m thankful that I didn’t formally train as an actor even though I’m sure I missed certain things as well. I think I didn’t stray too far from the idea that acting is a game and that you should use your own imagination as much as you can. Sometimes I feel like he takes himself too seriously — it’s not that he doesn’t think it’s a very admirable and very difficult profession that requires a lot of skills — but I think the number one goal should be to unleash the imagination as a child. When you’re in the middle of the set, when there’s a lot of technicians around you, you have to keep that spirit alive, and when you’re working with a green screen, you have to remember that you’re just playing. This is why you have to really depend on other actors, because it is much more fun to act with other people than to do it alone.

– Do you think that some roles change you?

Yes, I think one of the most wonderful things about being an actor is that you are exploring different parts of yourself that may exist within you, but remain asleep. So I think the more you go into acting, when you’ve had a little more experience, you want to find other parts of yourself that you haven’t yet explored so far. Then they can change you, but I guess it’s about that once you express that part of yourself, you feel more comfortable with that part. That is why I think it is an admirable profession and, if you seek it, it can lead you to become a better human being because, of course, you are in the game of empathy. You try to imagine what it feels like to be someone different. And if you imagine that, when you meet other similar people you may have experienced that as an actor and it increases your empathy. So I hope that after doing all these roles I have become something of a better person (laughs). I do not know, I leave that to the others to answer.