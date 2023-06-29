Ridgeley wouldn’t have minded playing with Wham! going on a world tour to say goodbye to his fans, he told the BBC. “A last tour to say goodbye to our fans around the world would have been a generous gesture,” he says. “I would have thought that was polite to the fans. The least we could have done, to be honest.”

According to Ridgeley, the fact that it would remain with one concert at Wembley Stadium had to do with George Michael’s solo plans. Ridgeley says he understands that his good friend wanted to stop at one concert. The two had been good friends since childhood. ,,But after four years we were both Wham! outgrown,” Ridgeley says now.

George Michael passed away in 2016. He was very successful as a solo artist for many years. Wham! is back in the spotlight because of Netflix's documentary about the duo. The film premiered this month.

